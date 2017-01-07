After Bhojpuri, Marathi and Punjabi, Priyanka to produce Sikkimese-Nepalese film

After Bhojpuri, Marathi and Punjabi film, global star Priyanka Chopra is all set to produce a Sikkimese-Nepalese film titled Paua.

She desires to spread the reach of regional cinema across the nation and for that, PeeCee along with her mother Madhu Chopra, are roping in local talent from Nepal and Sikkim.

Till now, she has produced a Bhojpuri film named Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, a Marathi film Ventilator and Punjabi film titled Sarvann, which is set to release next week. Sarvann also has a special ‘shabad’ sung by her late father, Dr. Ashok Chopra.

During her India visit last week, she shared with a tabloid, “I will be announcing five, small-budget, content-driven, path-breaking films in other languages this year. I want to tell as many stories as possible using local talent speaking in regional tongues.”

As per reports, the film would revolve around two young children, who get separated from their parents at the time of unrest at the Indian border with Nepal.

At the moment, Chopra is all set to attend the 74th Golden Globe Awards on January 8 in Los Angeles.

She is one of the presenters at the show, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Drew Barrymore, Matt Damon, Nicole Kidman and Mandy Moore.