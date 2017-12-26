After Japan, Baahubali 2 is all set to release in Russia in January 2018

After setting the Indian cash registers on fire, SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 is all set to stir up another box-office storm as the film has been confirmed to hit the Japanese screens on December 29 and will be released in Russian in January 2018. Producer Shobu Yarlagadda on Tuesday tweeted that the Russian version of Baahubali 2 is slated for release next month. He also shared the teaser of the Russian dubbed version of the film.

A story about two warring brothers battling for the ownership of an ancient kingdom, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati played the male protagonists. The film features elaborate fight sequences and computer graphics and the scale at which the film was made had left critics and audiences impressed. Shot in Telugu and Tamil, the film was dubbed into Hindi and Malayalam. All our versions of the film created records at the box office after release.

At the ticket window, Baahubali 2 has many first-time records. It’s the first Indian film to breach into the INR 1500 crore club, crushing all records across the length and breadth of the globe. According to trusted trade pundits, it took second part in the Baahubali franchise just 16 days to enter the INR 100 crore club in Tamil Nadu. In Kerala, the film minted around Rs. 70 crore in its theatrical run.

The film also had Anuhska Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sathyaraj in important roles. The film became a vehicle for these star’s recognition across the country, especially Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have received a lot of love from audiences in the northern part of India.

