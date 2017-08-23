After Kaala and 2.o, I’ll work with Rajinikanth: Spyder director AR Murugadoss

AR Murugadoss has the track record of working with all the major stars of Telugu and Tamil industries. However, it’s been his long time desire to work with superstar Rajinikanth and his wish is going to be fulfilled very soon. The Ghajini filmmaker, in his latest interview to Deccan Chronicle, has confirmed he will join hands with Rajinikanth, soon after the latter is relieved from his upcoming projects Kaala and 2.o. He has already narrated a script to the Sivaji star. “After his two films, Kaala and 2.o release, my project will start.”

Spilling beans on his upcoming bilingual spy-thriller Spyder, he said, “Spyder is about India’s intelligence agency and how it works.” Commenting with regards to the delay in the film’s release, he said, “Initially we thought that it’s one extra take for the Tamil version, but we made one complete extra film. We shot separately in both Telugu and Tamil with different actors and hence, it took us double the time for us to complete the shooting.”

AR Murugadoss is busy with Sypder starring Mahesh Babu. (ARMurugadoss/Twitter)

On joining hands with Mahesh for the first time, Murugadoss said he is incomparable to any other actor he has worked with so far. “I have worked with many superstars but Mahesh is completely different from everyone. My wish is that all the directors should do one film with Mahesh Babu, because he is completely a director’s actor. He never interferes in the script once it is finalised.” He also added he waited for a decade to work with Mahesh, but he doesn’t mind the long wait as he is happy that they teamed up for a good film. Spyder is gearing up for release on September 27 on the occasion of Dussehra.

