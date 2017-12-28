After Pa Paandi, Dhanush’s second directorial project to roll from August 2018

In 2017, Dhanush made a terrific directorial debut with Power Paandi/Pa Paandi, which not only appealed to critics and audiences alike but also struck gold at the box-office. A heart-warming story of a 60-year-old, who goes on a self-exploration road trip, the film features Raj Kiran in the titular role and also starred Dhanush in a cameo.

Soon after the film’s release, reports emerged that a sequel is in the offing and it was also confirmed in a few interviews by Dhanush. While many believed the sequel might happen next year, it has been learnt from industry sources that Dhanush has other plans.

Next year, Dhanush will work on Maari 2 and upon completion of this project he’ll work on his second directorial project. According to reliable sources, the yet-untitled film will go on the floors from August 2018. While the genre of the film is yet-unknown, it has, however, been confirmed that there a section of the film will be set in the pre-independent era. Actor Prasanna, who played a pivotal role in Power Paandi, is said to have bagged an important role in this film.

Currently shooting simultaneously for Vada Chennai and Enai Noki Paayum Thota, Dhanush will also work on his next Bollywood outing towards the end of next year. This project will reunite him with his Raanjhanaa director Anand L Rai.

