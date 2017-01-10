After Ram Charan, Allu Arjun to do a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150

Actor Allu Arjun will play a special cameo in his uncle megastar Chiranjeevi’s forthcoming release Khaidi No 150, the Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster Kaththi.

“He wished to be part of the film in some way and Chiranjeevi sir gladly accepted it. It’s a very special role for Arjun,” said a source from the film’s unit.

Arjun will be seen in a very brief role in the beginning of the film, which hits the screens worldwide on Wednesday.

Apart from Arjun, Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan has also made a special appearance in the film.

In a special song, Ram Charan will be briefly seen shaking a leg.

Directed by VV Vinayak, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Tarun Arora, and has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Produced by Ram Charan, the film will release in over 2000 screens worldwide, making it the biggest release of Chiranjeevi in his career.

On the acting front, Allu Arjun is busy shooting for Telugu romantic-drama Duvvada Jagannadhama.

