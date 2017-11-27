 Agnyaathavaasi: Pawan Kalyan tweets title, poster of his new film from Varanasi. See pic | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Agnyaathavaasi: Pawan Kalyan tweets title, poster of his new film from Varanasi. See pic

Pawan Kalyan has revealed the name of his new film on Twitter and it’s called Agnyaathavaasi. He also created a new Twitter account, dedicated to his creative pursuits.

regional movies Updated: Nov 27, 2017 14:09 IST
HT Correspondent
Pawan Kalyan as the ‘prince in exile’ from the poster of his upcoming film, Agnyaathavaasi.
Pawan Kalyan is getting into the politician mode and has created a new Twitter account ‘pkcreativeworks’, dedicated to his cinematic ventures. He then tweeted the title for his next film with director Trivikram, Agnyaathavaasi (a person in exile).

He wrote, “From the “Holy Ghats of Varanasi “ here comes “Agnyaathavaasi”.

The actor, who is in Varanasi, shared more pictures from the ancient city. In one, he is with his film’s director, Trivikram and accompanied by Trivikram and his DOP (director of photography) Sri Manikandan in another. Also seen in the pictures is the choreographer of the film Sri Shobi and other members of the team.

Earlier this year, the first song from the film called ‘Baitikochi Chuste’ was unveiled on director Trivikram’s birthday in November. The music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander (who is making his debut in Telugu films as a music director), has a catchy tune. It has also been sung by Anirudh.

Agnyaathavaasi, also starring Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel, revolves around a software engineer. After the debacle of Sardaar Gabbar Singh and Katamarayudu, Pawan Kalyan has pinned high hopes on this project as he hopes to bid adieu to acting with a bang, if Agnyaathavaasi turns out to be a blockbuster.

Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
