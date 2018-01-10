Agnyaathavaasi takes a terrific start, mints over $1 million from US premieres

Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi has taken a terrific opening from its US premieres. In just a few hours, the film breached into the million dollar club (earning $1,299,731), making it the third biggest premiere opening for a Telugu film, according to trade sources. Released in over 500 locations across USA, this is biggest ever release for an Indian film, surpassing even SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise. Thanks to the excellent pre-release buzz and the successful Pawan Kalyan - Trivikram combo is believed to have done the magic.

The film marks the third time collaboration of Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram after blockbusters such as Jalsa and Attarintiki Daaredhi. Going by the trailer and the title, the film follows the journey of an adopted son of a billionaire, played by Pawan Kalyan, who has to prove his legacy and at the same time avenge the death of his father. After the debacle of Sardaar Gabbar Singh and Katamarayudu, Pawan Kalyan has pinned high hopes on this project as he hopes to bid adieu to acting with a bang, provided this film turns out to be a blockbuster.

There are also reports doing the rounds that the film is based on French film Largo Winch, and apparently T-Series, which owns the remake rights, had sent notice to the makers of the film to ensure there’s no copyright infringement. In the film, Pawan Kalyan plays software professional and he’s paired with Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel.

