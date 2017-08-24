Aishwarya Rajessh claims Blue Whale game led to the death of close family friend

Aishwarya Rajessh, who will make her Bollywood debut with Arjun Rampal starrer Daddy, has said in an interview that she lost a close family friend to the deadly online game, Blue Whale Challenge. Speaking to Behindwoods.com, the actor said that her younger brother’s friend, who is also a close family friend, allegedly committed suicide as the last act required by the online game. However, no such death has been reported in the media till now.

“Yes, it is true that my brother’s friend and our family friend is no more. He is just 23 and it is so shocking to witness incidents like this. Social media and smart phones have become an inevitable part of our lives. We shouldn’t be under their control, which is wrong. It is mere stupidity, and we must be aware of everything around us. Already two people have passed away in Kerala, few people here and in other parts of India. It is so disheartening to know all these,” the actor was quoted as saying.

Expressing her concern about the game, NewsX quoted her on Wednesday as saying: “We really need to ban it. People are getting addicted to it and driven to suicide. This is very dangerous, especially for youngsters. I have been upset ever since I heard the news this morning.”

There have been a number of disturbing reports of young people taking the extreme step, the most recent being that of a 16-year-old Manoj C Manu from Thiruvananthapuram, who hung himself to death at his residence in late July this year. His mother told the police in August that he had been playing the deadly online game.

The first reported case was from Mumbai, when a youngster jumped to his death, again in late July, allegedly as part of the game’s requirement. There have been a number of cases from all across India where suicides or attempted suicides were claimed to be a part of the challenge but the police found tenuous links at best. Investigations are still on in most cases. However, the reported Blue Whale cases involve teens and not adults, as claimed by Aishwarya.

The Blue Whale Challenge is said to have been invented in Russia. As per reports, the participants are given different tasks for a period of 50 days from a curator. The game ends with the participants ending their lives, mostly by jumping off a building.

Aishwarya Rajessh has over time established herself as a Tamil actor with a difference. She first hit the limelight with Dhanush’s critically acclaimed Kaaka Muttai. Despite a slow start, Aishwarya is definitely one of the most sought after female actors in Kollywood today -- she is doing a film with Vijay Sethupathi (Idam Porul Yaeval; they have done Dharma Durai before which was a hit), Vada Chennai with Dhanush, Dhruva Natchathiram with Vikram and, of course, Daddy with heartthrob Arjun Rampal.

