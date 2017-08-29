Ajith Kumar’s spy thriller Vivegam joins Rs 100 crore club

Actor Ajith Kumar’s latest Tamil outing Vivegam, an international spy thriller, has managed to open big with over Rs 100 crore gross from the four-day opening weekend worldwide. The star’s fans are jubilant about the movie joining the prestigious Rs 100 crore club, but little do they know that the film is yet to break even and has a long way to go before it can enter the profit zone which, unfortunately, at the moment looks difficult as the numbers have started to drop from Monday, according to reliable sources.

Industry tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted about the Rs 100 crore figure : #Vivegam 1st Weekend (Aug 24th - 27th) WW BO: #India - Rs 69.50 Cr Overseas - Rs 36.50 Cr Total - Rs 106 Cr A Non-Rajini/Shankar Record!

Thanks to the Ganesh puja holiday weekend and terrific pre-release buzz, Vivegam ran to packed houses across centres in the country for the first four days. However, mixed response and thumbs down from the critics didn’t help the draw audiences from Monday and this means the film, despite great opening, is yet to be called a successful venture. The film has reportedly grossed around Rs 60 crore from first five days in Tamil Nadu where it has to make another Rs 20 crore to enter a safe zone. In the US, the film is struggling to draw audiences as it has lost out to low-budget Telugu film Arjun Reddy, which has already joined $1 million (Rs 63,957,500) club and looks unstoppable at the ticket window.

#ArjunReddy has officially crossed 1 Million mark on Monday, Aug 28th at the #USA Box office.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 29, 2017

In Kerala, too, the film managed to have good opening with over Rs 2 crore gross on release day. The numbers fell drastically over the weekend and the film is doubtful of recovering its cost. It’s just a matter of days before the fate of Vivegam at the box-office will be judged based on the final numbers. The film marks the third time collaboration of director Siva and Ajith, who played a spy and was paired with Kajal Aggarwal.

