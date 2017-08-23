Akhil Akkineni’s new film with Vikram Kumar has been titled Hello

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s younger son Akhil’s career didn’t start on a promising note. After the debacle of his first film, which was titled after his name, he took a while to choose his next project and finally joined hands with Vikram Kumar, best known for the widely-appreciated Manam with the Akkineni clan. While the project has been on the floors for quite some time, its title and first poster was unveiled on Monday evening. In a tweet, Nagarjuna revealed that the film has been titled Hello, and it was very well received. The poster features Akhil balancing on his hand at the edge of a sky-scraper.

DECEMBER 22nd ! Mark the date because by then it'll be time to say #HELLO! Back to work now :) A post shared by Akhil Akkineni (@akkineniakhil) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

The film is tipped to be a romantic-actioner and the makers have already shot nearly 50%. The film marks the debut of Kalyani, daughter of filmmaker Priyadarshan. After completing her studies in New York, last year Kalyani worked as an assistant director on Vikram and Nayanthara starrer Irumugan. Many believed she literally followed in the footsteps of her father and would become a technician. However, it turns out the acting bug bit her and just like her mother Lissy, young Kalyani, too, has taken the acting route.

The film is being jointly produced by Nagarjuna and Vikram Kumar. Anup Rubens is scoring the music while PS Vinod is cranking the camera. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 22.

