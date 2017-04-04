Allu Arjun celebrates son Ayaan’s birthday in Goa

Allu Arjun, who has been shooting non-stop over the last couple of months for DJ, took some time off to spend with his family on the occasion of his son’s birthday. Arjun’s son Ayaan turned 3 on Monday, and the actor along with his wife and his daughter, rang in the occasion in Goa, chilling in a resort and beating the summer heat.

Last year, they celebrated Ayaan’s birthday in Dubai, and this time due to lack of time, Arjun couldn’t plan a trip abroad. However, the family had a lovely time together and Arjun plans to return to the sets over the weekend.

On the career front, Arjun is busy wrapping up DJ, in which he plays an undercover cop and has teamed up with Gabbar Singh director Harish Shankar for the first time. He will team up with writer-director Vakkantham Vamsi next for an action-based script.