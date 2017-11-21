Allu Arjun makes his Instagram debut on daughter Arha’s birthday. Check out the cute picture

There’s a good news for all Allu Arjun fans. The popular Telugu actor has joined Instagram and posted a picture of his daughter, Allu Arha, who turns one on Tuesday.

The pretty little girl wore a fluffy white dress with a pretty hair clip. The picture was themed white and pink. The wall behind her has butterflies all over. Arha sat close to a cake and decorated cut outs of letter ‘one’ were placed behind her.

He captioned it: alluarjunonlineHappy Birthday to my Lil Angel Arha! Can’t believe it’s One year already. Muah! #happybirthday #arha #1stbday #alluprincess #1stpost

Happy Birthday to my Lil Angel Arha! Can’t believe it’s One year already. Muah! #happybirthday #arha #1stbday #alluprincess #1stpost A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline) on Nov 20, 2017 at 7:35pm PST

Allu Arjun and his Sneha welcomed Arha last year and have a 3-year-old son Ayaan.

The actor is on a career high with his last few films becoming blockbusters. He has tasted success with DJ, Sarrainodu, S/O Satyamuthy and Race Gurrum.

His next film is Naa Peru Surya in which he will play a soldier. The project, being directed by Vakkantham Vamsi, is tipped to be an action drama with a patriotic angle and will feature Arjun in a new avatar. To attain a certain physique for the role, Arjun trained exclusively with a US-based trained for over a month before commencing work on the project. -

Follow @htshowbiz for more