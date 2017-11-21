Allu Arjun makes his Instagram debut on daughter Arha’s birthday. Check out the cute picture
Allu Arjun has made his Instagram debut with an adorable picture of his daughter. Little Arha is seen in a fluffy white dress with a pretty hair clip.regional movies Updated: Nov 21, 2017 14:36 IST
There’s a good news for all Allu Arjun fans. The popular Telugu actor has joined Instagram and posted a picture of his daughter, Allu Arha, who turns one on Tuesday.
The pretty little girl wore a fluffy white dress with a pretty hair clip. The picture was themed white and pink. The wall behind her has butterflies all over. Arha sat close to a cake and decorated cut outs of letter ‘one’ were placed behind her.
He captioned it: alluarjunonlineHappy Birthday to my Lil Angel Arha! Can’t believe it’s One year already. Muah! #happybirthday #arha #1stbday #alluprincess #1stpost
Allu Arjun and his Sneha welcomed Arha last year and have a 3-year-old son Ayaan.
The actor is on a career high with his last few films becoming blockbusters. He has tasted success with DJ, Sarrainodu, S/O Satyamuthy and Race Gurrum.
His next film is Naa Peru Surya in which he will play a soldier. The project, being directed by Vakkantham Vamsi, is tipped to be an action drama with a patriotic angle and will feature Arjun in a new avatar. To attain a certain physique for the role, Arjun trained exclusively with a US-based trained for over a month before commencing work on the project. -
