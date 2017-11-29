Allu Sirish’s Okka Kshanam first look unveiled. See picture

The first look poster of Allu Sirish upcoming Telugu romantic thriller Okka Kshanam was released on Wednesday. Sirish took to Twitter to share the poster and confirmed that the film will hit the screens this December.

Industry grapevine is that the film will release during the last weekend of December alongside Naga Shaurya’s Chalo. The poster features Sirish and Surbhi staring in shock at something that’s travelling towards them. The title has the tagline love versus destiny. It’s rumoured that the film touches upon time freeze concept and one shouldn’t be surprised as Anand is a big fan of the sci-fi genre.

Presenting the first look of #OkkaKshanam. December 2017. pic.twitter.com/mQ6DhLbkjJ — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) November 29, 2017

Directed by Vi Anand, who made a successful Telugu directorial debut with Tiger and followed it up with Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada, the film marks the first time collaboration between Anand and Sirish. The film’s principal shooting has been wrapped and the post-production work is currently underway in full swing.

Recently, Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar visited the sets of the movie in Bengaluru and wished the team good luck. He also expressed his desire to watch the movie on the big screen.

Also starring Vennela Kishore, Satya, Praveen, Kashi Vishwanath, and Rohini in key roles, the movie is produced by Chakri Chigurupati.

Last seen in Malayalam film 1971: Beyond Borders, Sirish has pinned high hopes on the film and that’s why he didn’t mind spending more time on this project. It is believed that Anand’s next film might be with Allu Arjun and that he also already earned his nod after narrating a few lines of a script.

