Amala Paul and Fahadh Faasil booked for forging documents to evade tax

Two well known film actors have been booked for allegedly forging documents and getting their vehicles registered in the union territory of Puducherry to evade motor vehicle tax in Kerala. Police said actors Fahadh Faasil and Amala Paul used fake documents to register their cars in Puducherry to evade the 20 per cent tax in Kerala on luxury cars costing Rs 20 lakh and above.

They said the actors, residents of Kerala, had availed of vehicle loans from Kerala and got their vehicles registered in Puducherry. According to a report in Manorama Online, it was initially decided that a case will be filed once both the actors appeared in front of the crime branch official for questioning. However, they did not appear and so the crime branch officials had decided to proceed further.

The same report also says that Fahadh reportedly took a loan with his Alappuzha address and forged documents to prove that he is a resident of Puducherry.

Amala bought an S class Benz in Puducherry and paid only Rs 1.75 lakh. While she still claims to have rented the one room space in a three-storey building owned by Umesh, police has found multiple people having obtained a certificate by using this same address. The state has estimated a loss of Rs 500 crore due to tax evasion by actors and other affluent individual.

The same report states that about 1,500 vehicles haven’t paid taxes and cases will be filed against 45 individuals.

(With inputs from PTI)

