Amazon Obhijaan gets a 60,800 sq ft poster launched at Mohun Bagan ground, Kolkata. See pics

A gigantic 60,800 sq ft poster, the largest one for a Bengali film, was launched today at the Mohun Bagan football ground in Kolkata. Thousands of people who thronged the venue cheered as the 320 feet long and 190 feet wide poster of Amazon Obhijaan was unveiled.

Altogether 32 parts were joined to create the gigantic poster, the producers SVF said and claimed that the size broke all previous records. If placed vertically, the poster would be taller than many iconic structures of the world such as the Big Ben (315 feet), the Statue of Liberty (305.6 meet including the pedestal foundation), and the Qutub Minar (238 feet), the SVF said.

A view of the biggest poster of Amazon Obhijaan displayed at Mohun Bagan ground in Kolkata. (IANS)

The Kamaleswar Mukherjee directed film will be released on December 22.

SVF co-founder Mahendra Soni said, “The launch of the biggest Bengali film poster has set new standards in marketing innovation in Bengali film industry.”

Film composer Debojyoti Mishra and actor Dev during the poster launch of Amazon Obhijaan. (IANS)

Amazon Obhijaan is the sequel to Chander Pahar also directed by Kamaleswar and the lead role was essayed by Dev. Chander Pahar was based on Bengali author Bibhutibhusan Bandyopadhyay’s timeless children’s adventure classic published in 1937.

The director and film’s lead actor Dev were present at the poster launch.

The poster promotion fits in well with globalisation of Bengali films which is now reaching out to Indian diaspora and the new generation, Dev said.