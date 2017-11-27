Amazon Prime picks up streaming rights for Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0

Rajinikanth’s sci-fi thriller 2.0 will have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

The movie, also starring Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in the role of an antagonist, is a sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran. S Shankar is returning as the director for the film, which is being produced by Lyca Productions.

According to a statement, the subscribers of the streaming giant will access to watch the film in multiple languages such as Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Vijay Subramaniam, director, content, Amazon Prime Video, said, “With this momentous deal, Amazon Prime Video further enhances its robust Bollywood and regional content library.

“Amazon Prime Video is happy to join hands with Lyca Productions for the exclusive streaming rights for this mega blockbuster film. Both, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar are phenomenal actors with an unbelievable fan following that will soon get the chance to stream the sequel of Rajnikanth’s memorable movie on their favourite streaming device,” he added.

Amy Jackson, Sudanshu Pandey, Adil Hussain and Kalabhavan Shajohn complete the supporting cast.

Academy award-winning composer AR Rahman has composed the music for the project, which is said to be India’s most expensive film at a budget of Rs 450 crore.

Subaskaran Allirajah, chairman of the Lyca Group, said, “Making movies is my passion. We are here to produce great movies. I hope these investments will take Tamil and Indian cinema to world-class standards.”

The film is expected to hit theatres in January next year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more