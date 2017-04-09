Amyra Dastur of Kung Fu Yoga has an interesting tryst with Tamil for her next film

Amyra Dastur can vouch for the fact that for actors, it’s certainly not easy to just resemble the characters they enact on-screen but also to sound like them. The actor, who was last seen in the Indo-Chinese film, Kung Fu Yoga, alongside Jackie Chan, Sonu Sood and Disha Patani, had to speak Tamil and get the dialect right for her next film, Odi Odi Uzhaikkanum, starring Santhanam.

Read more

“I’ve always been fascinated with different cultures and languages. I love to memorise words and phrases in different languages. I take it as a souvenir. Tamil is not an easy language to learn. It’s the pronunciation that is the difficulty. Luckily, my South team use a lot of hand gestures when speaking to me, so I get the gist of what they’re trying to say to me. I’ve specially asked them to speak to me in Tamil only so I can get more and more familiar with the language,” shares Amyra.

The actor is learning Tamil from a tutor who is helping her with the right nuance. According to a source, “She sits with the tutor during breaks to learn the language fluently. Amyra is currently shooting for the movie in Chennai and has also decided to dub for the film on her own.”

The actor, who also learned Mandarin for her last film Kung Fu Yoga, adds that Tamil is definitely easier than that. “It (Tamil) sort of reminds me of Hindi. I always write down all the new Tamil words that I’ve learnt in Hindi because it makes the pronunciation slightly easier.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more