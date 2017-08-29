As a kid, actor Sai Tamhankar enjoyed visiting Ganesh pandals and relatives’ homes during Ganeshotsav in Sangli. “I would spend the entire day roaming and visiting various Ganesh temples or pandals and have fun with friends and cousins. Now, it gets difficult to spend time like that, and I really miss those routine Ganeshotsav visits back home and in the city too,” says the Duniyadari (2013) actor.

Ganeshotsav heralds a new beginning and brings about a festive cheer. However, Sai is upset at how we haven’t changed our ways that affect the planet. She says, “It pains me to see the pollution and destruction we cause to our planet. We just don’t realise and stop it. Hence, in my small way I try to spread awareness and create a different approach. This year, I visited Dattadri Kothur from Tree Ganesha, and he showed me this interesting concept of making an idol out of red soil and fertilisers. Also, you sow four seeds at the bottom of the idol, which could grow into plants once you place it in your garden.”

Sai wants people to take charge and make changes in the way they celebrate festivals. “I am not questioning beliefs or rituals. I am simply asking you to alter your ways of celebration. For example, switch to eco-friendly elements, which will help us live longer, and peacefully. It is all about changing our approach. We can still protect mother earth from destruction,” says Sai.