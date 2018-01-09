Anando Brahma director to helm a biopic on YS Rajasekhar Reddy

Director Mahi Raghav, whose Telugu comedy Anando Brahma was one of the low-budget hits of last year, is gearing up with a biopic next – on the life of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, who passed away in 2009 in a helicopter crash. To be produced by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy, the film is slated to go on the floors later this year and the makers are yet to finalise the rest of the cast. While some reports claim that Nagarjuna or Mammootty might play the titular role, Raghav has confirmed he’s yet to approach any actor.

“I’m nearly done with the script. It’s a very prestigious project so we’re taking things slow. We haven’t approached any actor yet and I only plan to after I’m done with full script. We have a few options but it’s too early to talk about them,” Raghav told Hindustan Times, and added that he’s thrilled to be associated with the project which will join the growing trend of biopic in Telugu cinema. As of now, four films – Mahanati, biopic on NTR, biopic on Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy and the Gopichand biopic - are in the offing. Mahanati, the film based on the life of legendary southern actress Savitri, is confirmed to hit the screens on March 26 this year.

In 2004, YSR was sworn in as the Chief Minister for the first time. It’ll be really interesting to see how audiences will accept and react to two biopics on the most fascinating politicians in the history of Andhra Pradesh.

