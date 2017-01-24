 Andhra Pradesh: Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej, Sundeep Kishan bat for special status | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Jan 24, 2017-Tuesday
Andhra Pradesh: Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej, Sundeep Kishan bat for special status

regional movies Updated: Jan 24, 2017 15:15 IST
IANS
IANS
Hyderabad
Telugu actors pitch in for special status for Andhra Pradesh.(HT Photo/Desi Martini/Twitter)

Popular Telugu actors Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej and Sundeep Kishan among others have declared their support for immediate sanction of special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

Spearheading the movement is Pawan Kalyan, who has said that his party Jana Sena will support the proposed protest in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

“If the youth of Andhra Pradesh are planning to do a silent protest at R.K. Beach, Jana Sena will support them,” Pawan Kalyan tweeted.

He went on to add that “Youth of AP should raise their voice through peaceful protests. This is the only remedy to achieve the promised special status.”

On Tuesday, he released a special song, a protest musical, Desh Bachao, extending his full support to the movement.

The song was the official release via his party’s Youtube channel.

Actor Varun Tej, who is currently shooting for Telugu romantic-drama “Mister”, tweeted: “Will be supporting anything that is for the welfare of the people of our states. I support the special status of AP.”

Sai Dharam Tej wrote: “It’s time for us to be united and fight for what we were promised and deserve. AP demands special status.”

Actor Sundeep Kishan confirmed his participation in the silent protest.

“Will be taking part in the silent protest in Vizag on the 26th to do my bit as a responsible citizen. Please join us, Sundeep tweeted.

