Anirudh Ravichander may replace Yuvan Shankar Raja in Viswasam

We had already reported that Thala Ajith and director Siva, following their recent collaboration in Vivegam, are all set to reunite for the fourth time with upcoming project which has been tentatively titled Thala 58. While it has been confirmed from Ajith’s camp that the project is slated to go on the floors very soon, little does anyone known about the cast and crew. The team is yet to finalise the entire crew but it has been learnt that composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, who’s last outing with Ajith was Aarrambam, is all set to reunite with the star in this project. However, we’ve learnt from reliable sources from the film’s unit that he might be soon replaced by Anirudh Ravichander.

Having worked with Anirudh Ravichander in his last outings -- Vedalam and Vivegam -- which were blockbusters and the music played a pivotal part in the success, it will be Siva’s first time union with Yuvan. Even though the Ajith-Yuvan combo has already sent fans into frenzy, Siva is apparently not too keen about the combination and he’s trying his best to get Anirudh on board, according to our sources. It has to be seen if Anirudh, whose next big outing with NTR-Trivikram film, will be able oblige Siva’s request.

Rumoured to be a full-length rural-based subject, Thala 58 could also be a sequel to Siva’s own Veeram, which was also remade in Telugu as Katamarayudu. However, the rumour is yet to be officially confirmed. Apparently, Ajith wanted a rural script as he wants to cover the masses which he couldn’t via Vivegam which bombed at the box-office. To be produced by Sathya Jyothi Films on a moderate budget, the film is being planned as a Diwali 2018 release. It will lock horns at the box-office with Vijay-Murugadoss film and Suriya’s next yet-untitled outing with director Selvaraghavan.

