Anu Emmanuel might be paired with Jr NTR in Trivikram’s film

Malayalam actors are ruling the roost in Tollywood. After Sai Pallavi, Anupama Parameswaran and Nivetha Thomas, the latest to join the bandwagon is Anu Emmanuel who made her acting debut with Nivin Pauly’s Action Hero Biju. She made her Telugu debut with Nani starrer Majnu, even though she had signed Gopichand’s Oxygen much before but the film is yet to see the light of the day. She is currently shooting for Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya and she also has Pawan Kalyan’s next project in her kitty. It is rumoured that she has now been signed for NTR’s next with Trivikram.

Interestingly, Anu is currently working with Trivikram in Pawan Kalyan’s film. The Jalsa director really liked her commitment and decided to sign her on for his next film too. “He was really impressed with her work. Besides great looks, she is also highly talented which is a rare combination. In principal, she has been finalised for NTR’s project. However, the paper work is still pending. She is excited about the film,” a source told HT.

Anu also has Tamil film Thupparivaalan, which features Vishal as a detective, in her kitty. She is easily one of the most sought after actors now in southern filmdom. In Allu Arjun’s film, she is said to be seen in a very glamorous avatar.

