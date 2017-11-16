Anurag Kashyap says GV Prakash looks unrecognizable in the teaser of Naachiyaar

The teaser of Bala’s Naachiyaar was released on Wednesday evening and it immediately became a topic of discussion as it features Jyothika in a rough-and-tough role, swearing, breaking windows and torturing people. There was even a debate on social media whether Jyothika’s character really needed to swear at the end of the teaser. While some thought it was bold, others felt it appeared forced and not leaving the kind of impact it was intended to have on the viewers.

Amidst all this, some people noticed that the teaser also features actor-composer GV Prakash Kumar and he looked very different. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap felt he looked totally unrecognizable.

Tagging Prakash on Twitter, Kashyap wrote: “Hello. What have you been doing little genius? You look so different and so good having done a “Bala” film. How many new surprises in store, man?” He went on to add: “This is freaking surprising. I don’t even recognize you. We have to meet.”

@gvprakash hello .. what have you been doing little genius.. you look so different and so good.. having done a "Bala" film .. how many new surprises in store man — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) November 15, 2017

@gvprakash this is freaking surprising.. I don't even recognize you.. we have to meet — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) November 15, 2017

The film, directed by Bala, follows the life of Jyothika, who plays the role of a cop and GV Prakash, who is a resident of north Chennai. Actor GV Prakash’s character seems unlike any other that he has portrayed before, but his look does appear to be a mix of Vikram and Suriya in Bala’s Pithamagan.

Initially, speculations were rife that that the film is inspired from the real life of serial killer Jayaprakash, who murdered his relatives in Valasaravakkam in the ‘80s. While it doesn’t look like GV plays the murderer, Jyothika’s look and action in the teaser is convincing enough.

Has Bala got Jyothika to portray a serial killer in the film? We have to wait and watch.

Follow @htshowbiz for more