Anushka Shetty’s Bhaagamathie set for January 2018 release

Anushka Shetty, the queen who stole hearts with her performance in Baahubali 2, will next be seen in a thriller titled Bhaagamathie. The makers of the film announced the release date on Friday. The film, produced by UV Creations will make it to the screens on January 26, and will encash on the Republic Day weekend.

The film will be released by Studio Green in Tamil, and will also see a Malayalam release. This film also stars Unni Mukundan opposite Anushka Shetty. Directed by G Ashok, this film has been in the works since 2014, when Baahubali had released.

Reportedly, Anushka had to lose almost 20kg weight for her role in the film. Anushka got a great response from audience and the film fraternity when the first lookof her film was released on November 6.

After having worked on films like Rudhramadevi and Size Zero, Anushka is back again with yet another project as the protagonist.

Other than this, Anushka will be working with director Gautham Vasudev Menon on the film titled Ondraga. This will be their second collaboration after the Ajith-starrer Yennai Arindhal.Though initial reports suggested that the actor might be a part of Prabhas starrer Saaho, it didn’t happen. Instead, both Prabhas and Anushka’s movies are being produced by UV Creations.

Speaking about the film to Firstpost, director G Ashok said, “It’s neither a biopic or nor a period drama with fantasy elements. It’s a thriller, though I wouldn’t confine it to just one genre. There are a lot of other exciting factors too in the screenplay. We will reveal more information in the teaser.”

