Anushka Shetty’s Bhaagmathie trailer may release on January 6

If the teaser of Anushka Shetty’s upcoming magnum opus Bhaagmathie wasn’t bone-chilling enough, wait till you see the trailer which is most likely to be release on January 6, according to trustworthy sources. With the film gearing up for grand release on January 26, the makers have planned to release the trailer on Saturday and it’ll set the expectations very high. The teaser didn’t give away too much but it sure left us curious enough.

The highlight of the teaser is when we see Anushka nail her hand to the wall. It gruesome and yet fascinating. It continues what the film’s first look started, making sure Bhaagmathie turns out to be a fierce character. What we really need to find out now is why Anushka is doing this -- is this a plot for revenge? Is she trying to escape the clutches of a kidnapper? Not much about the plot of the movie is revealed as of now. The film also stars Malayalam star Unni Mukundan while Jayaram plays the antagonist. He apparently was required to shave his head to play the part and he gladly obliged.

Produced by UV Creations, the film is gearing up wide release in Telugu and Tamil. Anushka had signed Bhaagmathie after the first part of Baahubali and Size Zero, for which she had gained weight. To play her role in Bhaagmathie, the actor reportedly shed 18 kg. Anushka, on the other hand, has Gautham Vasudev Menon’s multi-starrer Ondraga, which also stars four leading southern stars.

