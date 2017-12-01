Anushka Shetty stuns her body shamers in new physical makeover

Last seen in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2, actor Anushka Shetty over the last few months has been a victim of body-shaming. Having gained extra weight for her role of an obese woman in Size Zero, Anushka found it very difficult to get back in shape. However, her recent photograph on Facebook has whipped up fan frenzy. In a photo posted on her Facebook page, she wrote: “A dream doesn’t become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work.” The photo looks like it was taken during or after a work-out and she sports short tresses.

Apparently, Anushka is said to have knocked off over 15 kilos in a span of few months and she looks extremely fit now. “She didn’t lose weight for any particular project. She wasn’t happy with her current self and hence worked out hard and got back in shape. She stayed out limelight for a few months and worked really hard to get back in shape,” a source told HT. Anushka’s next major release is upcoming thriller Bhaagmathie, in which she plays the titular role.

It is rumoured that she’s also in talks for Ajith’s next outing, Viswasam, which will be directed by Siva. Anushka is one of the top contenders for the project, which will be a rural entertainer slated for Diwali 2018 release.

