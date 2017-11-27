AR Rahman opts out of Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Chiranjeevi’s next, which will also be his 151st film, has been gaining momentum since the day it was announced. The film boasts of a host of big names from across film industries -- Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will star Amitabh Bachchan, who will be seen playing Chiranjeevi’s mentor, there’s also Vijay Sethupathi and Nasser from the Tamil film industry. Now, it come to light that AR Rahman, who was to compose the music of the film, has opted out. He has apparently cited scheduling issues, say reports.

Speaking to media, after attending an event in Hyderabad, Rahman was quoted as saying, “I was looking forward to working on this project but things didn’t work out as per my schedule. Even though I wanted to work on this project, things didn’t work in my favour as there’s only a certain amount of work one can take up.”

AR Rahman said his other commitments and the delay in Chiranjeevi’s film taking off forced him to take the step. (AFP)

Rumours have been doing the rounds that the double Oscar winning Rahman chose to quit over remuneration issues. On further investigation, it was revealed that it was untrue. Quoting unnamed sources, it was said that the composer opted out of the project due to his other commitments which he had signed even before agreeing to work on this project. Since the shoot was getting delayed and the dates were clashing with his other commitments, he was left with no other option than to back out. It was a mutual decision.

To be directed by directed by Surender Reddy, the film was announced in August this year and its first motion poster was unveiled on Chiranjeevi’s birthday (Aus 22). Also starring Nayanthara and Sudeep, the film chronicles the life of legendary Telugu freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. To be made at a budget of Rs 150 crore, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi’s son, will produce it.

