Aravind Swamy, Jayam Ravi’s film Bogan arrives in theatres this week

The big Tamil film release this week is Bogan, the anticipation for which is partly due to the fact that it has the Thani Oruvan actors, Aravind Swamy and Jayam Ravi, playing the most crucial roles. Helmed by the director who made Romeo Juliet, Lakshmanan, and produced by the dancing wizard, Prabhudeva, Bogan will also star Hansika Motwani as the female lead, and actor Varun essaying a cop.

Swamy was first introduced to Tamil cinema by Mani Ratnam in his 1991 Thalapathi and became a favourite of Ratnam, being part of movies such as Roja (1992), Bombay (1995) and Alaipayuthey (2000).

Swamy also worked in films like Minsaara Kanavu (1997), Mounam (1995 in Telugu), Daddy (1992, in Malayalam)and in a Bollywood venture, Saat Rang Ke Sapne (1998).

Read more

Apart from Thani Oruvan, Ravi has had success with movies such as Unakkum Enakkum (2006) and Santosh Subramaniam (2008). His characterisations as a foreigner stranded in Russia in Jeeva’s Dhaam Dhoom (2008) and as a tribal forest officer in Peranmai (2009) have been lauded.

As has been the norm, no one knows what Bogan is all about. Somehow, Tamil producers and others keep the story line strictly under wraps till the release date.

Follow @htshowbiz for more