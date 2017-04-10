 Are Nagarjuna and Balakrishna at loggerheads? Apparently not | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Are Nagarjuna and Balakrishna at loggerheads? Apparently not

At the TSR-TV9 awards held in Hyderabad on Saturday, Nagarjuna shed some light on the supposed fight between Balakrishna and him and clarified that everything that has been written about them is baseless and fabricated.

Karthik Kumar
Nagarjuna

Akkineni Nagarjuna clarified that nothing is wrong between Balakrishna and him.(IANS)

Over the last week or two, rumours have been doing the rounds about the strained relationship between actors Akkineni Nagarjuna and Nandamuri Balakrishna. While nobody cared to verify if the reports were true, reports made headlines that the two actors are not in talking terms. At the TSR-TV9 awards held in Hyderabad on Saturday, Nagarjuna shed some light on the matter and clarified that everything that has been written about them is baseless and fabricated.

“I have been reading reports that things are not well between Balakrishna and me. I would like to clarify that there’s no truth in these reports,” Nagarjuna said, as he was interrupted by Balakrishna on stage with a hug and handshake. They were happy to be in each other’s company. Nagarjuna went on to add that people should refrain from spreading rumours about a very healthy relationship.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next film is with Puri Jagannadh.

While Balakrishna has begun shooting for his next project with Puri Jagannadh in an actioner, Nagarjuna will rejoin the sets of Raju Gari Gadhi 2 from Monday. He plays a mentalist in the film, which is reportedly based on recent Malayalam film Pretham.

