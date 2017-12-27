Arjun Reddy’s Shalini Pandey to work with Jiiva in a Tamil crime thriller

Shalini Pandey, who made a mark with her performance in Arjun Reddy, has signed her second film in Tamil. She will soon be seen with Jiiva in a crime thriller. She is making her debut in Tamil films with 100 Percent Kadhal, which is the official remake of Tollywood blockbuster 100 Percent Love.

Trade tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted to write: “@Actorjiiva and #ArjunReddy gal @meshalinipandey come together for a new movie for #RUM Production house @All_In_Pictures. A Heist Comedy Thriller… #Mahabalipuram Dir #DonSandy to direct…”

The film’s producer Vijayaraghavendra was quoted by Times of India said, “Don Sandy came up with this interesting script, an out-and-out laugh riot with some thriller elements. We wanted someone who can do both comedy and action pretty well, and felt Jiiva would be apt. As for the heroine, the role demanded someone fresh and talented. We chose Shalini Pandey, who has become a hot favourite in Tollywood and Kollywood after Arjun Reddy.”

The film will have music by CS, who composed music for Vikram Vedha and is tentatively called Jiiva 29, reports Indian Express.

Shalini’s film Arjun Reddy was about a talented but failed medical student, played by Vijay Devarakonda.

