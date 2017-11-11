Arjun Reddy’s Tamil remake, Dhruv’s debut is titled Varma. Check out the first poster

Makers of the Tamil remake of Vijay Devarakonda’s Arjun Reddy, which marks the debut of actor Vikram’s son Dhruv, has been officially titled Varma.

In an Instagram post, Vikram revealed the title and first look poster of the film. The initial response to the title was mixed as many wondered in what context will Varma justify the caste connect in the original. The project will be helmed by Bala, known to be instrumental in the career of Vikram with films such as Sethu and Pithamagan.

YOU'RE GODDAMN RIGHT. #varmathemovie #dirbala #dhruvvikram #E4entertainment @Itsjosephjaxson A post shared by Vikram (@the_real_chiyaan) on Nov 10, 2017 at 5:29am PST

The project will be bankrolled by E4 Entertainment, producers of Ezra and Godha. In a Facebook post, the producer had thanked Vikram for having faith in them and letting them launch his son.

On several occasions, Vikram had hinted that his son will eventually enter the industry. However, even he wasn’t sure whether he’d be interested in acting or direction. Last year, Dhruv directed a short film called Goodnight Charlie, and it was about child abuse within a family. When the film came out, many assumed that he has directorial dreams and would enter the industry as a director. It is surprising that he has decided to don the greasepaint and it won’t be an easy debut considering the high expectations attached to the remake, thanks to the popularity of the character Arjun Reddy.

The project is slated to go on the floors from December. Arjun Reddy is a contemporary take on Devdas, and it portrayed love and suffering in its most raw and honest form, winning over audiences across all classes. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Arjun Reddy starred Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Patel in the lead. Shriya Sharma, the girl from Chillar Party, is expected to be playing the leading lady.

Follow @htshowbiz for more