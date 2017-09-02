Arjun Reddy strikes gold at the box-office, mints over Rs 30 crore in first week

Vijay Devarakonda’s Arjun Reddy is making waves at the ticket window. According to trade sources, the film has grossed a whopping Rs 31 crore from its first week worldwide. The film’s returns have shocked the trade. Despite being embroiled in lip-lock controversies even before its release, the film drew audiences because of its raw and bold portrayal of love and suffering. Shows across the length and breadth of the country have been increased for the film, which is an intense love story and has been described as the modern-day retelling of Devdas.

Made on a shoestring budget, the distributors are earning the kind of returns that Baahubali 2 fetched them. A week ago, Arjun Reddy was a film barely known to a handful of people but today it has turned out to be a blockbuster and it’s purely based its good content and positive word-of-mouth. In the US, the film recovered the cost for its distributor from its premiere shows. It even surpassed Ajith’s Vivegam at the US box-office. Having already earned over $1 million, the distributors are confident it will join the $2 million club soon. In its final theatrical run, the film is expected to gross over Rs 50 crore worldwide.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film will soon be remade in other languages. Talks have already been initiated for Tamil and Hindi remakes.

