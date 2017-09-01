Arjun Reddy: Women activists demand ban on Vijay Devarakonda film

Arjun Reddy, the surprise Telugu hit starring Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini, may have impressed many, but some women’s organisations have now asked for a ban on it. Members of women’s organisations such as the AP Mahila Samakhya and the AP Mahila Congress have been protesting against the film and demanding it to be banned, says a report in The Hindu.

Padmasri Sunkara, president of AP Mahila Congress alleged that the Sandeep Reddy film is against Telugu culture and the contents of the film could mislead youth. “The movie encourages drugs and such films will only cause harm to society,” she was quoted as saying. She also asked chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu to watch it with his family and ban it.

Prior to the film’s release, people objected to a lip-lock that featured in the film.

APMS president and National Federation of Indian Women, AP general secretary P Durga Bhavani objected to the film saying that it promoted dating culture among students. “We have seen the movie and found it objectionable. I would like to ask the producers and directors of the movie if they want to promote dating culture during college life among the students. Screening of the movie should be immediately stopped.”

Bhavani asked if the producer of Arjun Reddy was willing to watch it with his family members.

Arjun Reddy has been creating ways since its release on August 24. Releasing on the same day as Ajith’s Vivegam, the film has been called bold, intense, raw and honest. A host of Tollywood celebs ranging from SS Rajamouli, Rana Daggubati and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have heaped praise on the film.

