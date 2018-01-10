At 67, Mohan Babu stuns crew of Gayatri with thrilling a stunt sequence

Veteran actor Mohan Babu’s upcoming Telugu thriller Gayatri has made the right buzz from the time it went on floor and it’s slated to release on February 9, 2018. The makers via a statement have revealed that he plays dual roles in the movie and will be seen as both hero and villain. What is more attention-grabbing is that Mohan Babu will be seen as the baddie after a very long time.

In the 1980s, he was one of the highest paid villains in the country and some of the roles he played as villain have become cult characters over the years. His other double action roles were in films such as Pedarayudu, M Dharmaraju MA, Adavilo Anna, Rayalaseema Ramana Chowdary, all these film rang big time at the box-office and it will be interesting to see how director Madan would have portrayed this versatile actor.

Apparently, he has stunned everyone on the sets of the film with an action sequence, which is being shot with the help of a specially flown Australian Stunt Rig, Nero Motion Control Rig at Ramoji Film City. “It was an absolute delight to direct an obsessive artist like him and see him perform,” action director of the film, Kanal Kannan, said in a statement. “He performed the stunning stunt rig action sequence with absolute élan. But, at the same time, there was plenty of planning and practice involved in order to minimize the risks in one of the most interesting sequence of the film,” he added.

And here’s the brand new poster of Dr M Mohan Babu’s Telugu film #Gayatri featuring Vishnu Manchu and Shriya Saran... Costars Anasuya Bharadwaj and Nikhila Vimal... Directed by Madan... #MB42 pic.twitter.com/SK0VAtcYf2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 1, 2018

The fight sequence is being shot for the last 8 days and will continue for another 3 days. The expensive Nero Motion control Rig is used extensively for VFX, and in Gayatri where Mohan Babu plays the hero and the villain; this rig is being used to capture the fight sequence between the two of them. Mohan Babu will be seen playing alongside his son Vishnu Manchu, who plays the romantic lead opposite Shriya Saran.

