At IFFK opening, Prakash Raj says effort is being made to silence voices

At the opening of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) on Friday, actor Prakash Raj spoke at length about how some people have been trying to stifle voices in the country. He added that some people are trying to discourage the next generation of artists from thinking freely, says Indian Express.

Prakash Raj was a good friend of slain journalist Gauri Lankesh and has, on many occasions, spoken about the culture of intolerance prevailing in the country.

At the 22nd edition of IFFK, he asked his fellow colleagues to speak freely and become the “voice of the voiceless”.

“I talk and I raise my voice because I don’t belong to a political. I raise my voice as an artist as I feel responsible to speak. We the film fraternity, artists of the society, are what we are not because of (our) talents. But, they are what they are because of the love from the society,” the Indian Express quoted him as saying.

“When artists, creators, and creative people become cowards, we should realise we make society cowardly,” Prakash said. “We have to be the voice of those who cannot raise voices.”

He also claimed he has been facing threats from some groups. “They are threatening me, I laugh at them. They are trying to silence me, I have started singing. What more can you take away from me? I don’t need any political party support because I stand among the people. Whatever you do to me, they (people) will see. They will know what I got hit for and why you hit me,” he added.

The actor, who always tweets on matters of grave concern, had consistently tweeted about the entire Padmavati controversy, speaking out against those who were demanding to cut of Deepika Padukone’s nose, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s head and putting a bounty on the heads of artists.

“Today if somebody is being lynched and killed in Rajasthan. If somebody is threatened that we will cut your nose. Cut your head. And there is a prize money announced and then they can go scot free. We need to think ladies and gentlemen, what is this narrative,” he was quoted as saying at IFFK by Indian Express.

The 22nd edition of IFFK began with the screening of the French-Lebanese movie The Insult, which explores the lives of refugees in the Arab countries.

Directed by Lebanese filmmaker Ziad Doueiri, The Insult narrates how interpersonal tussles question the judicial system and thereby lead to international catastrophe.

Brazil is the country in focus this year at the festival.

Follow @htshowbiz for more