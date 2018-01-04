Awe teaser: Nani and Ravi Teja characters may prove to be double-edged swords

The first thing to notice about Awe is the sheer population of characters. Not three or four, but more than nine characters can be seen in pivotal roles in the Telugu movie. Each character seems to have an interesting story arc and the teaser only shows how fascinating all of them could be. Be it the fish or the tree.

There is one characteristic that binds everyone together in the film - raging anger. Why have we not named any of the star cast? Well, as the gold fish says - “the story is the hero, and that is the title.” We just see a glimpse of each of the characters that we were introduced to, but this is enough to pique the interest of the audience.

Two things though are worrisome about this film. Firstly, the dubbing for the fish. Somehow, the fish doesn’t look right with Nani’s voice narrating the story in the background. Second, we see so many characters paraded in the teaser and they while they may be interesting, if they are not fleshed out well enough, it could become a problem for the film. The chances of the film going from exciting to exasperating are high. It will be interesting to see how the director manoeuvres around these restrictions.

Awe is a multi-starrer and will see Kajal Aggarwal, Regina Cassandra, Priyadarshi,Murali Sharma, Esha Rebba, Srinivas Avasarala, Nithya Menen in important roles while Natural star Nani will lend his voice for the character of a fish (humanitarian fish to be exact). Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja will lend his voice for the role of a tree (with a swag). The film is directed by Prashanth Varma and bankrolled by Nani’s production house, Wall Poster Cinemas.



