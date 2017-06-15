Baahubali 2 completes 50 days amassing Rs 2000 cr, continues its phenomenal run

It’s been 50 days since the release of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and the film is still continuing its phenomenal run in cinemas across the country, remaining rock solid at the ticket window. Having amassed over Rs 2000 crore worldwide and still counting, Baahubali 2 has crushed all the box-office records. The film has set the bar so high that it’s unlikely that another Indian film - even on from Bollywood -- can even match its record.

It’s the first Indian film to breach into the Rs 1500 crore club, crushing all records across the length and breadth of the globe. In Tamil Nadu, the film has officially joined the Rs 150 crore club, becoming the first film to achieve the rare feat, even surpassing superstar Rajinikanth’s Enthiran, which registered the record seven years ago. According to trusted trade pundits, it took second part in the Baahubali franchise 16 days to breach into the Rs 100 crore club in Tamil Nadu. In Kerala, the film minted around Rs 70 crore and is still behind the record set by Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan. Having broken the records of Bollywood biggies such as Sultan and Dangal to become the biggest Indian grosser, there’s no record left to be broken by the film and it’s a moment of pride for every south Indian.

A story about two warring brothers battling for the ownership of an ancient kingdom, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati played the male protagonists. The features elaborate fight sequences and computer graphics including rampaging elephants and a bull stampede which have left both audiences and critics alike in awe. Shot in Telugu and Tamil, the film was dubbed into Hindi and Malayalam. Interestingly, all the four versions of the film did exceptionally good business at the ticket window.

