Baahubali 2: Rajamouli unveils poster of Amarendra Baahubali with Devasena

Baahubali 2 director SS Rajamouli shared a poster of the second part of magnum opus, Baahubali: The Conclusion, featuring Amarendra Baahubali (Prabhas) and Devasena (Anushka Shetty). He dubbed it as “one of the most artistic sequences in #BAAHUBALI2 and needless to say it is beautiful, replete with mythic charm.

The poster shows the duo, Amarendra and Devasena, take aim sporting a bow and arrow, only it is no ordinary bow but one that can shoot three arrows at one go. While Amarendra looks focussed on the target, Devasena, which looking equally adept at it, has a smile on her face. Wonder what that could mean? Conjugal bliss? Or a session of royal training?

Amarendra Baahubali with Devasena. From one of the most artistic sequences in #BAAHUBALI2. #WKKB. pic.twitter.com/TdN3DfWqJA — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 26, 2017

Both are dressed in not-so-royal clothes -- while a bearded Amarendra wears a maroon-red dhoti-kurta-kammarbandh, Devasena is seen dressed in a rust-coloured silk sari with a purple blouse. For jewellery, she wears a heavy gold kammarbandh (worn in the waist) and some light jewellery elsewhere. Her hair is tied in a top knot - clearly there is an air of royal domesticity.

The poster is brushed in shades of gold, cream and brown with the walls lit with lamps. The film, which also stars Tamannaah and Rana Daggubati hits screens in April 2017. Baahibali: The Beginning released in 2015.

