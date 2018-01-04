Baahubali 2 scores 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, makes ‘Best Off the Radar’ list

SS Rajamouli’s fantasy epic Baahubali: The Conclusion has been included in review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes’ list of Best Off the Radar Films of 2017. It is the one of three movies on the 12-film list to have scored a perfect 100% score.

“Baahubali 2: The Conclusion plays like a shotgun wedding between Ben Hur and Kung Fu Hustle, seasoned with bits of Shakespeare, Kurosawa, and Buster Keaton,” wrote Rotten Tomatoes’ Tim Ryan. “In other words,” he continued, “it’s a blockbuster that’s both gigantic and lighter than air.”

“The story of The Beginning was as simple as a fairy tale and as resonant as a myth, but with The Conclusion, director SS Rajamouli has cranked everything to 11; rarely have action sequences this gravity- (and logic-) defying been captured on film. What separates this epic (which was a massive hit in India and within the South Asian diaspora) from its American brethren is its sincerity and optimism: its righteous titular hero (played by Prabhas) and his band of honorable men and women clash with scheming, corrupt bad guys, and it feels alternately old-fashioned and refreshingly bold. It’s the kind of film that reminds us why we love going to the movies.”

The film concluded Rajamouli’s epic five-year vision after the similarly successful Part 1, released in 2015. Baahubali 2 made over Rs 1700 crore at the worldwide box office.

The other films included in the list are:

American FableBirdboy: The Forgotten ChildrenColossalColumbusThe FarthestKediThe LureMayhemMommy Dead and DearestNormanThelma

Earlier, the Rajamouli film made it to the top 10 Indian film 2017 list released by IMDB. The first three spots are taken over by R Madhavan’s Vikram Vedha, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer Baahubali 2, and Vijay Devarakonda’s Arjun Reddy. All three films were praised by the critics and also worked wonders at the box office. Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar and Irrfan’s Hindi Medium have made it to spot 4 and 5 respectively.

The film also topped Google India’s ‘Year in Search’ report, emerging as the most googled query of the year.

