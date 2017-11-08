Baahubali director SS Rajamouli calls Anushka Shetty’s Bhaagamathie avatar ‘terrific’

Anushka Shetty has been receiving a great response from fans and industry for her look in upcoming film Bhaagamathie. Director SS Rajamouli, who worked with Anushka in the Baahubali series took to Twitter to show his appreciation for her look Bhaagamathie. In a word, he said “Terrific.”

The poster features Anushka holding a hammer in one hand, while her other hand seems to be nailed to the wall. The chilling poster of the film was released on the eve of Anushka’s birthday, November 6. However, there isn’t any confirmation on the film’s release date yet.

The movie is directed by Ashok and produced by UV Creations, who are also making Prabhas’ Saaho. It is a thriller set in an urban background. Anushka had begun work on the film in 2015, right after the release of Baahubali: The Beginning. Unni Mukundan, who was introduced in Telugu film with Jr NTR’s Janatha Garage is cast opposite Anushka. Director Ashok talked to The Times Of India about Unni’s character in the film. He said, “’Unni plays the character named Shakti, who did his MBA in Australia. To do something for his country, he leaves his job and comes to India. He works towards ensuring education for kids who are not able to attend schools. His words also become the strength for a group of villagers in a critical situation, in the movie.”

This film will also see Malayalam film actor Jayaram make his debut in Telugu. He will play the role of an MLA, a politician who wants the best for his people.

