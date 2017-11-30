Baahubali rage continues, watch school kids in Orlando, USA dance to Saaho Re

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali is still strongly entrenched in public consciousness, it seems. The film, the second part of which released in April this year, quickly went on to become one of the biggest all-time hits of Indian cinema. Now, school kids in USA have performed to a song from the film which has since gone viral.

At a National Basketball Association (NBA) game in Orlando, Florida, kids dressed in bright traditional Indian clothes danced to a popular track, Saaho Re Baahubali, from the film.

In the video, girls in bright yellow, pink and golden zari lehenga choli and boys in black and red outfit, can be seen dancing to the popular song. The video was shared by NBA India on their Facebook page. The video had been liked by nearly 8 lakh people and shared by more than a 1000 times since it was first posted in November.

Baahubali series (part one and two) has created a phenomenon in the Indian film industry. Not only have Telugu actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty become household names across India, the films have collectively done an approximate business worth Rs 2,300 crores (Rs 600 crore and Rs 1,700 crore) in worldwide collections.

The film chronicles the story of two brothers from a mythical kingdom of Maahishmati who fight for the throne. The Telugu film, which borrows heavily from the Indian epic Mahabharata, was presented in Hindi by Bollywood producer Karan Johar and was dubbed in Tamil and Malayalam apart from Hindi.

