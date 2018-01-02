Baahubali star Prabhas to debut in Bollywood with a romantic film

Prabhas was speculated to debut in Bollywood because of the success of his film, Baahubali. The actor confirmed the speculations in an interview to Times of India. It is not clear if Karan Johar, who presented Baahubali in Hindi, will be producing this project. However, what is clear is that the actor will star in a romantic film.

Speaking about this, Prabhas said, “I watch a lot of Hindi films; I live in Hyderabad, where 60 percent of the people speak in Hindi.I am getting good offers from Bollywood; I had okayed a script three years ago. It is a love story that I will do post Saaho.”

He has also been initiated into the Bollywood circle, thanks to Karan Johar. The actor spoke about his friends in Bollywood and said, “I made a good association with Karan Johar; if I want anything, I think I can ask him. He has helped us a lot. In fact, I met some actors (from Bollywood) in Karan’s house. They were all very chilled out.”

Currently, Prabhas is shooting for his film Saaho in Abu Dhabi. After long, he will be seen in a action film. He is paired opposite Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor and the two have been bonding on the sets over food. Saaho is directed by Sujeeth and the project will be bankrolled by Pramod Uppalapati and V Vamshi Krishna Reddy.

