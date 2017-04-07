Baahubali: The Beginning to get the widest re-release ever

Since the time of its inception, the Baahubali franchise has been breaking numerous records.

And now the first installment, Baahubali: The Beginning has broken yet another record. With more than 900 screens allotted only to its Hindi version, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus is all set to get the widest re-release ever.

Confirming the scale of the re-release, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “The *Hindi version* of #Baahubali [first part] is being re-released in 900 screens in India tomorrow... Screen count could increase.”

Sharing details on the release of Baahubali: The Beginning, Karan Johar had said, “When a movie continues to be topical for two years, you know people are loving every bit of it! Both, exhibitors and film lovers, have approached us to make Baahubali a binge-watching experience.”

“Hence, we are re-releasing the first part on April 7th with a special offer that takes care of tickets for both parts. We’re excited. April will witness the biggest movie event ever!” he added.

Baahubali: The Beginning emerged to be an underdog in 2014 and with the film re-releasing on such a huge scale, it is only expected that the franchise will break many further records.

With this, the first part is all set to hit the silver screens again, two weeks prior to the release of the much awaited concluding installment.

Baahubali : The Conclusion has been in the news for having the audience at a heightened level of anticipation post its trailer launch.

Produced by ARKA entertainment and directed by S.S Rajamouli, the movie stars Prabhas in the titular role in addition to Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Satyaraj in pivotal roles.

Baahubali : The Conclusion is all set to hit the screens on April 28.