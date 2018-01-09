Back from holiday in Los Angeles, Baahubali’s Prabhas resumes shoot for Saaho

After a well deserved New Year holiday in Los Angeles, Prabhas has joined back the sets of his upcoming release Saaho. The makers have commenced shooting a fresh schedule of the film in Hyderabad from Tuesday. In this schedule, couple of songs and important scenes are expected to be shot. Both Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nithin Mukesh will be part of this schedule. Upon completion of the Hyderabad schedule, the team will head to Dubai to can the action sequences in a 45-day non-stop schedule.

Being directed by Sujeeth, the film features Prabhas in a never-seen-before action avatar. Saaho’s first look poster, released last year in October, showcases a mysterious Prabhas donning a mask covering his face that serves as a perfect tease to the masses. Against the backdrop of skyscrapers and a crime scene like set up, Prabhas was seen leading a poised walk. The mystique poster further raised anticipation levels by keeping the viewer guessing about Prabhas’ character and the genre of the film. Six months after delivering India’s biggest blockbuster Baahubali 2, Prabhas is back with his upcoming trilingual Saaho.

The makers had made a sensational announcement of Saaho in late April last year by treating the audiences with a teaser of the film. Over the months, the project has been largely kept under wraps with little information out in public domain. The film marks the southern debut of Shraddha Kapoor, who is thrilled to be part of the project. Neil Nitin Mukesh plays the antagonist while popular Tamil actor Arun Vijay will be seen in a crucial role. The film has music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy while Madhie cranks the camera.

