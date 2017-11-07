Baitikochi Chuste: This Pawan Kalyan number from PSPK25 is an instant chartbuster

The much awaited first single ‘Baitikochi Chuste’ from Pawan Kalyan’s tentatively titled film PSPK25 was unveiled on Tuesday on the occasion of its director Trivikram’s birthday.

The film marks the Telugu debut of popular Tamil composer Anirudh Ravichander, and he’s made head turns with the first track. Powered by strings and flute, the song is an instant chartbuster and it floors you with its catchy tune. Anirudh’s mellifluous vocals and Srimani’s lyrics is a hit combination and fans couldn’t have asked for more.

Nearly 70% of the film has already been shot but the makers are yet to officially announce a title, which could be revealed on Tuesday with a poster.

Last week, the film’s team left to Bulgaria for shoot. In the current schedule, they will shoot two songs and three action sequences, according to a source from the film’s unit. There’s a heavy buzz for the film, thanks to the Pawan Kalyan-Trivikram combo.

After the debacle of Sardaar Gabbar Singh and Katamarayudu, Pawan Kalyan has pinned high hopes on this project as he hopes to bid adieu to acting with a bang, provided this film turns out to be a blockbuster.

The film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Any Emmanuel, who have teamed up for the first time with Pawan Kalyan. This film is being planned as a Sankranti release next year and will lock horns with Balakrishna’s Jai Simha at the box-office.

