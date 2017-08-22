Before Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, we bring you Chiranjeevi’s iconic dance step on his birthday

Megastar Chiranjeevi turns 62 today but to his millions of fans across the globe, he stays young and dynamic as ever. His younger brother Pawan Kalyan may be have his crazy fans, his son Ram Charan too is a debonair star and nephew Allu Arjun is selling like hot cakes, but none of it has dimmed Chiranjeevi’s status as the biggest star in the two Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

His Khaidi No 150 (2017), coming 10 years after Shankardada Zindabad (2007), went on to become a mega hit, earning Rs 164 crore (gross; estimates) sealing his status as the ageless star of Telugu filmdom. And now, he is all set with his 151st film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, whose first look was launched by SS Rajamouli today.

Making his debut back in 1978 (Pranam Kareedu), Chiranjeevi is perhaps one of the most respected star-actors in India. He has worked with cerebral director like K Balachander in three films -- Idi Katha Kaadu, Aadavaallu Meeku Joharlu and 47 Natkal/47 Rojulu. However, it is with films like Tagore, Indra, Mutha Mestri, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari and Khaidi that sealed his fate as megastar.

Chiranjeevi is an entertainer like none other to his fans. The star was known for his break dancing skills and while he has many signature dance moves, his Veena Step maintains a cult status. Strangely he hadn’t done in too many films, but that hasn’t stopped anyone from loving it. The famous step featured for the first time in Indra (2002) and a year later in Tagore.

In his last Khaidi 150, his song Party Mode had a brief demo of the hit step but is goes even before it registers.

On his birthday today, take a look at his famous step from Indra and Tagore.

Indra (2002)

Dancing alongside Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre in a song called Dayi Dayi Damma in this hit film from 2002, what Chiranjeevi is doing is Indianising his break-dancing skills with his veena playing step while in the dance mode. It’s hilarious, funny and does what South Indian entertainers like Rajinikanth, Vijaykanth and Chiranjeevi are known to do – give logic a run for its money.

Enjoy!

Tagore (2003)

Coming a year later, Chiranjeevi was paired with a young Shriya Saran. A remake of hit Tamil film Ramanna starring Vijayakanth, Tagore was an action thriller. But what’s an Indian thriller without a capacity for songs?

In the song Manmatha Manmatha, watch how Chiranjeevi adapts his famous step, this time while on a break dance sequence. If you notice, in Indra he imitated the sitting posture (the manner in which a veena player sits on stage). Here, he improvises and goes from right to left across the screen while break dancing and playing an imaginary veena. Imagination can surely take wings!

So popular did this step become that many later-day stars tried paying tribute to the megastar in their own away. Among them was his younger brother, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan in his film Sardaar Gabbar Singh. Pity, the film flopped but he at least tried.

Watch it here:

Actor Rakul Preet dancing at the Filmfare South awards function in 2016 too attempted the famous step. We can’t say if she was a success but at least she gave it a shot.

However, it is Sayyeshaa Saigal, the grand niece of Bollywood actor Saira Banu who killed it when she performed the famous step at the SIIMA awards night in 2016. Sayyeshaa made her film debut with Telugu film Akhil (2015) opposite Akkineni Nagarjuna’s young son, Akhil ( who also made his debut with the film). In 2016, she starred in Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay.

Here’s wishing Chiranjeevi many more glorious years ahead!

Follow @htshowbiz for more