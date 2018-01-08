Bhaagamathie trailer: Anushka Shetty’s film is the stuff nightmares are made of

Anushka Shetty is back in action with a bang and the trailer of her upcoming multilingual film, Bhaagamathie, proves it. The fast-paced 2-minute video spotlights Anushka’s acting chops. It starts off with softly lighted scenes that has Anushka playing the do-gooder in a village, who goes on to falls in love with Unni Mukundan’s character. Just as we are lulled by the romance, the pace picks up and only chaos is left in its wake.

We see Anushka behind bars, we see her tortured and we see paranormal activity at the mansion where she is held captive. It looks like the mansion is haunted and this is where Bhaagamathie is unleashed. After the terrifying first look and teaser, the trailer has only heightened the curiosity and makes us wonder, is this really a horror movie?

However, one minor irritant is how Bhaagamathie’s look is almost identical to the one we have already seen in Anushka’s previous films like Arundhati. Somehow, when we see Bhaagamathie on screen, it takes us back to her previous roles that she excelled in.

The background score of the trailer, composed by Thaman, is top-notch and fits like a glove to the mood of the trailer. One particular scene that stands out has Anushka nailing herself to the wall. This is the scene that has the potential to clinch this film to above average horror movie, or a stunning psychological thriller.

The film bankrolled by UV Creations is set to release on January 26 and will be Anushka Shetty’s first outing after the blockbuster Baahubali 2. It is directed by G Ashok and also stars actor Jayaram in a pivotal role.

Author tweets @Priyanka_S_MCC

Follow @htshowbiz for more