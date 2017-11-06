Bhaagamathie first look: Are you ready to face Anushka Shetty in her most intriguing avatar?

On the eve of Anushka Shetty’s 36th birthday, the makers of her upcoming film Bhaagamathie have teased the audience with the actor’s first look in the film.

Anushka who plays the lead role in the film can be seen with bruises all over her. Her hands seem to be nailed to the wall and she is also holding the hammer. Initially, there were speculations that this is going to be a horror film.

Directed by G Ashok, the film will see Anushka paired opposite Unni Mukundan. Unni wrapped up shooting for the film and also wrote a heartfelt note to appreciate his co-star. He wrote on his Facebook page, “To sum it up, I confess that it was a beautiful ride all the way long with one of the most beautiful girl that I have ever interacted with. A beauty which is not skin deep. A wonderful soul. It was lovely knowing you and working with you. I rather keep it short, because for some reason I don’t find words good enough to share my excitement. Wishing you all the goodness around Sweety! Stay Blessed !! Anushka Shetty (sic).”

Here is the first look of Anushka Shetty in Bhagmati:

Unni Mukundan about Anushka:

Jayaram’s look in the Bhaagamathie:

The film will also feature Malayalam actor Jayaram in a pivotal role along with Aadhi Pinisetty. Produced by UV Creations, Bhaagamathie is a multi-lingual project which will release in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Reportedly, Anushka also shed about 18 kilos of weight to play her part in the film. Speaking about Anushka, choreographer-turned-director Ashok told Deccan Chronicle, “I have taken the plot from real life characters; it is not a historical drama, but a modern day thriller. Anushka has drastically pulled down and will be looking glamorous as well as demure in the movie. People will be able to relate to all the characters in the film.”

The film is expected to release in January 2018.

