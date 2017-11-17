Bilal first look: Mammootty and Amal Neerad join hands for sequel of Big B

Mammootty’s role as Bilal John Kurishinkal in the 2007 Malayalam film Big B, is considered one of the cult classics of Malayalam cinema by fans. Now, Mammootty is back as Bilal in the sequel of the Big B, titled Bilal. Director Amal took to his Facebook page to make the announcement and wrote, “Coming soon. Bloody soon.”

Big B was an unofficial remake of the Hollywood film Four Brothers, which starred Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson, André Benjamin, and Garrett Hedlund in the lead roles. When the film released on April 13, 2007, it did not receive much attention. The movie ran over 100 days in Kerala and was successful at the box office, but was much talked about by the audience once the DVD of the movie was released.

The filmmaking style was much different than what the audience was used to then. After Amal’s announcement, fans on social media have already started to share their excitement for the sequel. For, Big B was one of the movies which had Mammuka playing one of the most impressive roles of his career.

The film will be released in 2018, and is produced by Amal Neerad’s production house. Other than this, Mammootty is also looking forward to the release of his movie Streetlights directed by Shamdat on January 26. Produced by Play House Motion Pictures, this film’s release date was announced on Friday.

Mammukka will also be seen next in Santosh Sivan directorial Kunjali Marakkar IV, the first look of which was released recently.

