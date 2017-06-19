Birthday girl Kajal Aggarwal reveals why Nene Raju, Nene Mantri is important to her

Kajal Aggarwal celebrates her birthday on Monday with her upcoming Telugu project - Nene Raju, Nene Mantri. This year is very special for her as she awaits the release of two big Tamil projects – Vivegam and Vijay 61.

Talking about why Nene Raju.. is special, she said, “First and foremost, I’ve teamed up with my mentor Teja sir for the second time after 10 years of my debut film Lakshmi Kalyanam. It’s been a pleasure working with him as he encourages me to unlearn the nuances I’ve picked up over the span of my film career and to look at my character and this film with a fresh perspective.”

The end of an extremely memorable journey which will always be cherished.. The final wrap schedule of #RadhaJogendra #NeneRajuNeneMantri #NRNM A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Jun 12, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

Teja was instrumental in launching the career of Kajal, and she is always indebted to him. The film also stars Rana Daggubati as a politician. “Secondly, exchange of ideas, opinions and challenges make you think out of the box and I’ve felt this was possible because of the comfort level I share with Rana. Working with friends is always fun and this has been a fabulous few months! Lastly, this is my 50th film, and I couldn’t have asked for a more appropriate birthday gift,” she said.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri, with an excellent cast lineup that includes hugely popular Rana Daggubati in the lead alongside Ashutosh Rana, Navdeep, and Catherine Tresa, is expected to be simultaneously released in Tamil and Malayalam.

Directed by Teja, the film is produced by Suresh Daggubati, CH Bharath Chowdhary and V Kiran Reddy under Suresh Productions and Blue Planet Entertainments.

